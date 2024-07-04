Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.5%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 2,788,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,824,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

