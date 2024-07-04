Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Trimmed by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Equitable were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Equitable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equitable by 805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equitable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

