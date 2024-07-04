Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $60.47 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $262,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

