Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.40. Everi shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 403,947 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Everi Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $690.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. Everi’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 576.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,640 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 36.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

