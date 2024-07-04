Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get Evogene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Evogene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.