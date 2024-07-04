Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of EXPO opened at $94.44 on Thursday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

