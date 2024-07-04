F. Ann Millner Sells 12,500 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MMSI opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $87.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

