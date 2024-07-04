FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $416.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

