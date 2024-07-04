FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $416.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

