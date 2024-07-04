Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

