Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

