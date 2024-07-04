Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE) Insider Buys A$28,500.00 in Stock

Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Molloy bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$28,500.00 ($19,000.00).
Firebrick Pharma Stock Performance
Firebrick Pharma Company Profile
Firebrick Pharma Limited engages in the development and partnering of broad-spectrum antimicrobial spray for the treatment of common cold under the Nasodine name in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
