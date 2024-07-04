First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.