First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wedbush

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 77.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.