First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is -1.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP raised its position in First Foundation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Foundation by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

