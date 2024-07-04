First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.17

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.17 and traded as low as C$7.83. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 411,655 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.64%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

