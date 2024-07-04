First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 78,350 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

