Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.74

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and traded as high as $73.25. Formula One Group shares last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 504,003 shares trading hands.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 53.47.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock worth $65,635,332 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.