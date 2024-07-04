Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $113,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

