Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

