Frank Colletti Sells 3,333 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
N-able Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NABL opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
