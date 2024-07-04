Gaimin Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $598,399.00 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00185909 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $590,782.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

