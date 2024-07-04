GateToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.21 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. GateToken has a total market cap of $676.84 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $7.27 or 0.00012651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get GateToken alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.68 or 1.00233873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,100,360 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,102,467.89162357 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.42270708 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,088,378.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.