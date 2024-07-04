GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GDS by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $13,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

