Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 3%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 115,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 560,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Getty Images Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $58,975.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,286,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,859 shares of company stock worth $610,794. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

