Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,321,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 688,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

