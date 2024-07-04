Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPIQ stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.4197 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $480,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

