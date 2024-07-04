good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 25%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,769,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 307,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

good natured Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92.

good natured Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.