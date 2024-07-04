Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.82 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

