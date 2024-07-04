Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $199,679.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,622.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $188,508.96.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $928,800.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

