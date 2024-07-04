Grant Wilson Sells 347,222 Shares of Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Get Free Report) insider Grant Wilson sold 347,222 shares of Tivan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$26,041.65 ($17,361.10).

Tivan Price Performance

Tivan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tivan Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron, vanadium, titanium, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% in the Mount Peake project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory; Speewah vanadium-titanium-iron project located in the Kimberley region of north-east Western Australia; and Sandover lithium project, which covers an area of approximately 8,000 square kilometers across two contiguous blocks of tenements located in the Northern Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tivan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.