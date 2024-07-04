Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 10,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,014,052.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a P/E ratio of 351.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 789,373 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

