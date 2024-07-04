Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 446,400 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

