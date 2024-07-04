Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

