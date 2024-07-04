Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in GitLab were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after buying an additional 162,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.17 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,750. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

