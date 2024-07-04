Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Celsius were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

