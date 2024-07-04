Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

