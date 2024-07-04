Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,683,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

