Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Power Integrations by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after buying an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

