Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $163,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

