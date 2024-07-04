Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -476.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.