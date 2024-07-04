Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $215,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in OneMain were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,032 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

