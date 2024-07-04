Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $251.70 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

