Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in V.F. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE VFC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

