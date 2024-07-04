Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,020,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 767,264 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

