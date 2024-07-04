Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,108 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOLF opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

