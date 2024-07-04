Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,146 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,322 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after acquiring an additional 340,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $74,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.8 %

PRGO stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

