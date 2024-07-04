Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,153 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Confluent were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Confluent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Confluent by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

