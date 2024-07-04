Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,555 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

