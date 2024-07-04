Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,676 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

